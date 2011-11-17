Elementary school tries to break world record

PROSSER, Wash., -- Kids across the globe are competing today to set a new Guinness world record.

"Stack It!" is a global cup-stacking event that promotes hand-eye coordination and creativity. The program is in 34,000 schools worldwide.

Last year, a record 350,000 students participated in speed stacking. This year, they're trying to break that mark.

"Well, I found out some information last year about speed stacking and how important it is for childrens' brain development," says Physical Education specialist Kathleen Esparza. "They have to work with their left side and right side; it helps them with their concentration and focus."

Participants have to stack for thirty minutes straight in order to qualify for the record.