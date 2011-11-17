Kadlec Pediatric Oncology Check Donation

RICHLAND, Wa. -- Today the Kadlec Foundation got a $6,500 check to help families having trouble with the costs of oncology care.

In October, the second annual "Wing Wars and Cruisers for Kids Cancer" event raised money with a wing-eating contest and a classic car, trucks and motors show.

Pastor Tom Trimble was behind the event, with a personal connection to the cause. He told us, "December of 2009, I became the Pastor, lead Pastor of The City Church, and already knew that I wanted to do some big event that really gave back to the community, and June of the following year, Malachi was diagnosed with leukemia."

Trimble, with his wife, Joan and 12-year-old Malachi, presented the check themselves, proud to be able to give back. They plan to continue holding the event every year.