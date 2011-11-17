Prosser Memorial Hospital makes cuts

PROSSER, Wash.—The Governor's budget proposals are pushing hospitals to start making their own cuts. Prosser Memorial Hospital has started laying off employees.

A hospital representative says they have been talking with their employees about the cuts since October 31st, but one nurse who was just laid off Thursday says she's shocked.

The first layoffs were made Thursday, and more are expected within the next few days. The hospital would not say how many employees have been or will be let go, but one nurse says she's seen about 14, including two nurses and the Director of Nursing Services. NBC Right Now did ask the hospital to confirm but they wouldn't do it.

"It will be an ongoing look as we try to make sure that we're best serving the need of the community. We've got the positions filled that we need to fill looking at the positions that are not direct patient care," says Fred Lamb, Prosser Memorial Hospital.

The hospital doesn't know how much will be taken from their budget, but Lamb says patients will not be affected.