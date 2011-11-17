Kidnapping suspect connected to a second abduction

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A gang member arrested, suspected of kidnapping a witness in Sunnyside this past September. Now he's facing charges in connection with another kidnapping.

Richard Bermudez is the man at the center of both kidnapping cases. He made another preliminary appearance in a Yakima County Courtroom Thursday.

This time, it's in connection with a kidnapping that happened in February of last year.

Similar to this past September's abduction, Bermudez allegedly kidnapped a man who was a witness in a Sunnyside shooting.

Sunnyside Police say when Bermudez learned he was a suspect, he kidnapped the victim and held him for several weeks to make sure he couldn't cooperate with police or the prosecution.



Sunnyside PD says their new gang unit and dedicated detectives tied these two cases together.

"It's because of these new resources and the hard work of the gang unit and detectives that we've been able to tie these crimes together, bring these investigations to fruition," said Sgt. John Chumley with the Sunnyside Police Dept.

Bermudez is now facing an additional first degree kidnapping charge, as well as witness tampering and others to go along with his previous kidnapping and assault charge.

Sgt. Chumley says the streets are a little bit safer now that he's behind bars, but they still have a long way to go.