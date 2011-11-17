Scammers using Walmart to try and steal money

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A warning about a scam that some viewers in Yakima have told us about.

They say people have been calling them pretending to be from Walmart, saying they've won a $1,000 shopping spree and all they need to do is send $75 to receive their money.

The Better Business Bureau says you should always be cautious of things like that, and never send money or give out private information.

"Probably the most easiest tip to keep in your head is that anytime you win something it is illegal to charge a fee for that in order to collect your winnings," said Elea Katzele of the Better Business Bureau.

Viewers say they also received similar calls a few days later, the caller asking for $3 for shipping and handling to get a gift card.