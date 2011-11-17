Twilight Fans celebrate new movie and good cause

PASCO, Wash. -- While thousands of die hard Twilight Fans are camping out in front of movie theaters for the midnight release of Breaking Dawn, Part I, hundreds of others celebrated the movie in style

The Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired put on their third Twilight Pre-Release Party. Tickets costs $45 to come to the event and $55 if you wanted to go to the movie too. The fundraiser sold more than 282 tickets.

Some main events include the Bella and Edward Wedding cake, live skits, fashion shows and auctions, all in the company of a look-a-like cast.

"I volunteered to raise money for the blind and the visually impaired and so I thought, well, people have compared me to Edward before so might as well give it my best shot," says Deon Steichen, who portrayed Edward Cullen.

The event was themed after Bella and Edward's wedding and held at the TRAC in Pasco.