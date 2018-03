HAPO Credit Union wants you to help provide nutritious meals to hungry people in our community. Between now and December 1st bring your canned food to the Yakima, Yakima-Terrace Heights, Yakima-Nob Hill, or Sunnyside locations. All proceeds benefit Northwest Harvest.

Donation Location's:

Nob Hill

6401 W. Nob Hill Blvd

Yakima, WA 98907

Yakima

903 Seattle Slew Run

Yakima, WA 98908

Terrace Heights

3001 Stonewood Court

Yakima, WA 98901

Sunnyside

322 South 6th Street

Sunnyside, WA 98944