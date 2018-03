The Tri Cities Association of Realtors is back again. For the fifth year the Association is presenting their Open Homes, Open Hearts campaign in conjunction with the KNDU Family Food Drive. Association members will be dropping off bags with the KNDU logo on them, and are asking folks to fill the bags and leave them on their doorstep for pickup the following day. The Association members will be bringing the food to the KNDU Studios on December 3rd and all proceeds will go to 2nd Harvest.