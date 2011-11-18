High School senior organizes diabetes walk

KENNEWICK, Wash.—Millions of American are living with diabetes, but many don't even know they have the disease. One Chiawana High School senior is now trying to raise awareness after her own father was diagnosed.

"I decided to do a walk to raise awareness for diabetes because of my father," says Erika Martinez, Chiawana High School Senior.

Her father was diagnosed in the 40's. She says at times it is challenging, because she doesn't always know how to help him.

"There's a big change at the beginning. You think it's the end of your life," says Salvador Martinez, Erika's Father.

Martinez decided to organize a Diabetes Awareness Walk. She spent 20 hours setting up the event. About 50 people attended. She hopes the walk will get people talking.

"Stay proactive about it. Don't let it take over your life," says Martinez.