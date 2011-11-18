Wapato man shot in broad daylight

WAPATO, Wash.-- Through tips from our viewers, we learned about a shooting in Wapato Friday where a man was shot twice in broad daylight.

Police were still actively investigating the shooting when we got there but Wapato Police say the shooting happened just after 12pm in the area of 4701 N. Track Road in Wapato.



they say three suspects approached the victim, a 22-year-old man and shot him, after a short conversation.

he was hit twice in the stomach and transported to Memorial Hospital. We don't know his condition right now.

Police say the suspects took off in a small blue pick-up truck.

Folks in the area who heard the gunfire would not go on camera for fear of their safety, however one of them says he heard 6 gunshots and saw the victim staggering down the street before collapsing.

Police are still investigating, but they say it is considered gang related.