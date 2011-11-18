Habitat home dedicated in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Yakima's Downtown Rotary Club dedicated a newly finished home Friday.

The Torres family is the proud new owners of the 1,100 square foot home built almost entirely by volunteers.

With the help of 67 Rotary Club members, the home took about 4 months to complete.

The family says they're excited to be homeowners.

"We're really excited. It's our first home and we waited a long time, so it's well worth it now that we have a home. Now we can say we're going to be homeowners. So, I'm excited," said Jose Torres, the new homeowner.

This was the second home built by Habitat for Humanity and the Downtown Rotary Club.