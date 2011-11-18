US House approves bill to allow concealed weapons permits to cross state lines

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The U-S House passed a bill Wednesday, allowing people with concealed weapons permits to travel with their firearms across state lines. The permit will act like a driver's license and will be accepted in every state they recognizes concealed weapons permits.

The bill has yet to go the US Senate and the President, but it passed pretty comfortably in the house with a 272 to 154 majority.

Those who oppose the bill feel that it undermines state law because certain states with strict guidelines have to accept permits from other states they consider more lax.

NBC Right now asked local citizens what they think.

"If it's good in the state of Washington, it ought to be like a driver's license. it should be good nationwide," says Tom McCraney who supports the bill.

"I don't believe that you need to have guns in the first place, so therefore you shouldn't be able to take them across state. You never know if somebody could break in your car and take your gun," says Jackie Mitchelle.



"If I've been cleared for it here, why should I have to be cleared for it again in another state?" asks Jack Walter.

The Obama Administration has yet to take an official position. This is the first pro-gun bill taken up this year since the shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.