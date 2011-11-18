Walla Walla Sweets join Toys for Tots program

WALLA WALLA, Wash -- The Walla Walla Sweets have again joined the Toys for Tots program. It aims to help children receive gifts for the holidays while giving a discount to those who donate.

Beth Swanson is in her fifth year as the Walla Walla Toys for Tots coordinator. It is the second year the Walla Walla Sweets have joined the cause. Swanson says the support in Walla Walla is overwhelming.

"They told us last year, the Marine Corps Reserve said it was going to be a down year, to expect less collection and we did not have that problem. This was a community where we had more donations then we've ever had," Swanson said.

Last year 792 local children received gifts. This is the 64th year for Toys for Tots. There are 20 drop-off spots in and around Walla Walla, collecting gifts up until Christmas Eve. Gifts are dropped off, gendered and then separated for kids up to 18 years-old. The goal is to make sure every kid has a Christmas.

"There's a lot of kids obviously who might not have that opportunity and so that's what this provides is the opportunity to have that joy everyday," said Zachary Fraser, Sweets general manager.

Despite a growing number of children applying to Toys for Tots, Swanson says every family who applies will go home happy.

"We will not turn away a child," Swanson said.