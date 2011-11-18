Kennewick Lions ready for rematch with Kamiakin Braves

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash -- Kennewick is set for their first state playoff match-up with Kamiakin ever. The Lion's seniors are also looking to beat the Braves for the first time in their high school careers. Lampson Stadium will be rocking Saturday at 1 p.m.

"It'd probably be the best feeling that I've experienced so far in my life because we've never beaten them and we've worked real hard this off-season and pretty much all the seniors have worked hard for 4 years and it kind of just comes down to this," said Bryce Leavitt, senior quarterback.

"It's great to be playing Kamiakin in a playoff game. For us to make it this far is really a good thing, for me. I'm happy for our team. We've put in a lot of hard work throughout my four years," said Reggie Clinton senior wide receiver/defensive back.