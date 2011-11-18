Parents get information about adoption

Kennewick, WA--

There are currently more than 8,000 Washington children living in foster care, but after Friday, that number could be a little smaller.

Friday was National Adoption Day and families were encouraged to get answers to their questions and move closer to adopting a child. As of last year, more than 960 children have been adopted after NAD events.

In Kennewick, families met with judges and child welfare workers at the Benton County Courthouse to learn more about the resources that are available to those who are able to open their homes and adopt.

Theresa Gonzalez adopted 3 siblings last year, and she is looking to adopt again. She came to the NAD event to offer support to other families, "I think that there's a lot of kids that need loving homes and I think there's a lot of people that have a much bigger heart than they realize. I think if they would meet some of the kids they would realize the need out there," said Gonzalez.

Child welfare workers say they expect at least 140 foster children statewide to be adopted either on Friday or in the next few days.