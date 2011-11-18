"Coats for Kids" in need of donations

YAKIMA, Wash- Our Coats for Kids campaign is going strong, but we're off to a slow start in the Yakima Valley. There are more children who need those coats to stay warm this winter. Temperatures have been below freezing here in the early morning many kids have to walk to school in that weather. So it's that time where we need to be able to do everything we can to bringing donations. The Salvation Army got some new coats in Friday but they won't last long.

"This looks like a lotta coats but you know there's probably less than 100 coats here and they'll be gone in two days and we've already has counselors call this morning and they let us know that they have kids that need coats", says Lisa Sargent of the Salvation Army.

Lisa also pointed out that the slow flow of coats may be due in part to tough economic times. Families may have to hold on to coats longer. However if you do have coats to spare. On Saturday November 19, the KNDO News Team will be at the Union Gap Macy's collecting coats from 10am until 4pm. So please come drop off a coat then, or during any of Macy's business hours. We also have donation locations throughout the Kittitas and Lower Yakima Valley.