PASCO, Wash.-- Union Gospel Mission offering 300 family food baskets. Charity groups in the area are focusing on families that are hungry this year. The Union Gospel Mission in Pasco is even getting ready for one of the biggest food basket giveaways they've ever had.

Staff at the mission say this year there's a bigger need for food in Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. As part of the group's annual giveaway, The Union Gospel Mission is giving more than 300 baskets of food to hungry families for Thanksgiving.

They have several storage facilities packed with food, ready to be donated. Jerry Jones says "we have to do three shifts through our dining room in order to feed everyone. So the increase has been huge."

The group will be giving out baskets starting Monday at 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. People who want to receive boxed need to sign up in advance at the Pasco Union Gospel Mission location. Donations are also accepted.

After this week's giveaways the group will start to focus on their Christmas food basket giveaways where they plan to give away another 300 donations baskets.