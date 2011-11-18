2011 Beggars banquet draws big turnout

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Hundreds of people filled the Three Rivers Convention center to fill their bellies with soup for a good cause.

The 10th annual Beggars Banquet is organized by the Safe Harbor Crisis Center. It's a fundraiser where money raised will go to the center to help children and their families going through traumatic events.

"It's a fun event," explains Nancy Russell of Safe Harbor Crisis Center. "We have people that have probably come to every one of our beggars banquets. And we have a good following and these people wait for this banquet every year."

The event is Safe Harbors biggest fundraiser. Organizers say this years turnout was great with all of their 800 tickets sold out. Last year they raised over $65,000 dollars and expect and bring close to $80,000.