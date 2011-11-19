Coats for Kids still looking for more coats

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Our Coats for Kids program is still going, and we're in need of more coats.

Some of our news team was out at the Macy's in Union Gap Saturday trying to get more people to donate.

Volunteers from Central Valley Bank were also on hand, giving out coupons to anyone who did donate a coat.

They say they're happy to help such a great cause.

"Central Valley Bank has always supported this cause and it's a very good cause. Every child needs a coat," said Sandy Wagner of Central Valley Bank.