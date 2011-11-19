New recruits work on live fire training

YAKIMA, Wash.-- New recruits from Yakima County Fire District Five were out in the snow, training to fight fires Saturday.

Most of the firefighters at Yakima Fire's Training Facility were volunteer crews, many in the first few months of their training.

All firefighters are required to complete a yearly, live fire training scenario to comply with federal regulations and today's weather provided great practice for snowy conditions.

"Snow is one of the obstacles that we face during the winter. Things get slick out, equipment starts to freeze up. This is a great opportunity to learn some of those things," said Andy Babcock with Yakima Country Fire District 5.

Attending this training class is just one of the steps needed to be a volunteer firefighter.

Babcock says recruit numbers are pretty good, but they're always looking for more people.