Citizenship Day helps hundreds in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- People from around the Yakima Valley packed Central Lutheran Church Saturday for a free citizenship seminar.

People from OneAmerica and the American Immigration Lawyers Association helped hundreds of people start the process of becoming a citizen.

The site organizer says the people they help are already permanent, legal residents in the U.S., but they want to become citizens to be able to vote.

"We just feel that this is one of the ways we can give back to our community and we think it's important for people to become citizens of the United States and vote," said Paul Soreff, the attorney site coordinator.

Soreff says normally it could cost $1,000-$2,000 for the legal work and help with the application process.

It was the third year they've had the event in Yakima, and organizers say they plan to continue to help.