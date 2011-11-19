Snow makes roads slick for valley drivers

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Snow hit Yakima over night and early Saturday morning blanketing the area.



People were out scrapping snow, and trying to get it off their cars.

Some people also say the real problem is driving in it.



The roads are pretty slick and many drivers don't slow down.

So police are warning drivers to be extra cautious.

"Definitely go slow down the road and just watching for the other cars because you never know what could happen," said Roy Delgado who drove from Sunnyside to Yakima.

Delgado says it was snowing in Sunnyside Saturday but when he drove into Yakima, the conditions were worse.