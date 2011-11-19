DEA raids a home in Union Gap

UNION GAP, Wash.-- A Union Gap home was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration Thursday night.

Tricia Rogers was handcuffed and detained in the raid that happened on the 100 block of Market Street in Union Gap.

Rogers is the owner of Valley Compassion, an organization that provides medical marijuana to people in the valley.

She says that on Thursday night she was surrounded by the DEA, served a search warrant, and detained.



The DEA seized 3 marijuana plants, and a quarter of a pound of pot at the Union Gap home which Rogers has now moved out of.

Neighbors who saw the raid, said it was a pretty crazy scene, like something you would see in a movie.

But the outcome wasn't that extreme.

"They just basically told me that they're not going to pursue charges and if the stat wanted to they could. I am following state law and I am not doing anything wrong," said Rogers.

Rogers says she was very cooperative with agents and police, even letting them search her new home in West Valley.

She has nothing to hide, she says, because it's all legal in Washington State, and she's just providing medicine to patients who need it.



The DEA said they are unable to comment on the case because it is still ongoing, and Union Gap Police did not return our calls.