PASCO, Wash.--Citizenship day event. The program is sponsored Washington New Americans, One America and other Seattle-based groups that help people from all around the world.

Several agencies offered free services to people seeking U.S. citizenship. The event in Tri-Cities was held at the Collegium Cafe in Pasco. They were in a number of locations that provided services like Centralia, Pasco, Tukwila and Yakima. We were told Pasco especially has had an increase in people needing residency services.

Jazmin Santacruz of One America says "we've had numerous calls, when are you guys going to have it again. We've had it at different places before but it's definitely more of a turnout this year than the year before."

We're told the traveling citizenship program has grown over the years. In 2009 they started off with only 50 visitors. This year several hundred people stopped by.

The next traveling citizenship day will be coming up in April.