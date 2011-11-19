Tyler scores 21 in Wildcats' 75-61 win over Hawai'i Pacific

SEATTLE, Wash -- Senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) scored a game-high 21 points in his return to the starting lineup, and four Central Washington University men's basketball players scored in double figures as the Wildcats defeated Hawai'i Pacific University, 75-61, on the final day of the Sodexo GNAC/PacWest Challenge at Brougham Pavilion.



The Wildcats completed an undefeated stay at the two-day tournament, improving to 2-1 on the year after also defeating third-ranked Brigham Young-Hawai'i on Friday. Hawai'i Pacific fell to 0-3 on the year.



Tyler, who came off the bench in Friday's win over BYUH, made 6 of 13 shots overall and 6 of 7 at the free throw line in compiling his season-high effort. He also made a game-high three three-pointers (in seven attempts), as the Wildcats were 8 of 25 from long range.



Central Washington had nearly identical shooting numbers in each half of Saturday's game, making 14 of 30 in the first half and 14 of 29 in the second half. Their three-point and free throw percentages were almost the same in each stanza as well, and after holding a 37-28 halftime lead, the Wildcats outscored the Sea Warriors 38-33 over the final 20 minutes.



CWU trailed just twice in the game -- at 2-0 and at 4-2 -- before scoring nine straight points to take an 11-4 lead. They stayed ahead until a 7-0 HPU run midway through the first half tied the game at 18-18, but sophomore guard Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) responded on the next possession with a go-ahead three-pointer, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. Their largest first-half margin was 11 in the final minute of the opening period, and they led twice by 20 points over the closing minutes of the game.



The Wildcats hit on 47.5 percent for the game and committed just 13 turnovers in the victory. Aided by a game-high nine rebounds from senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS), they won the battle of the boards over Hawai'i Pacific, 33-32. Johnson also had 10 points and four assists, while Haddock and junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) scored 11 points apiece. Sophomore center Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash.) finished with eight points, six rebounds, and three blocks, while senior forward Roby Clyde (Connell, Wash./Pasco HS) also scored eight with four boards and three blocks.



Hawai'i Pacific was led by the 11 points of reserve Sean Jones and 10 from starter Fran Urli. The Sea Warriors finished the game shooting 43.6 percent but attempted just nine three-point attempts, making two.



Central Washington will have a pair of non-conference home games next week, facing Walla Walla University on Tuesday (Nov. 22) and Quest University Canada on Saturday (Nov. 26). Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts inside Nicholson Pavilion.

