RICHLAND, Wash.-- Year round farmer's market is open. Most farmer's market closed once it started getting chilly, but not anymore. The Northwest Regional Food Hub has opened the first year-round farmer's market in Tri-Cities.

It's an indoor market located at 603 Goethals in Richland. So far they have more than 27 different vendors signed up selling anything from jams to pesto and other locally-grown goods. Lisa Toomey of Columbia Basin Savory Brands says "a lot of products are still available. A lot of squashes and products and specialty foods that are really available all year-round."

Saturday was the first day the market announced they are open. They start their new hours next week. They'll be open Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Customer's can also purchase online and pick it up at the indoor market.