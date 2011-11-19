KENNEWICK, Wash.--Art dedication ceremony at senior living home. A ceremony was held on Saturday for a new art display at the Kennewick Senior Center.

The mayor and members of the Kennewick Arts Commission talked a bit about the importance of arts in the community. Kennewick Mayor Steve Young says "within our community art has really been resurrected over the last few short years."

The Kennewick Arts Commission celebrated the Flora Fauna Pergola art design created by Anderson Studio artists. Linda Moran of the Kennewick Arts Commission says "part of the goals of the Arts Commission is to promote the visual arts, the literary arts and the performing arts."

The $35,000 patio set was paid for by the Kennewick Block Grant Advisory Committee.