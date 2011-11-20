Habitat gingerbread house competition looking for more teams

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is still looking for more builders to compete in their 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Event.



Teams from local companies and schools are competing for their share of the $2,000 cash prize.

The Associated General Contractors of Washington are an event sponsor and they say it's great to see kids interested in building, even if it starts with gingerbread houses.

"We felt that the gingerbread competition was a great way to teach kids about the basics of construction and then if they win the prize for their classroom, than they could get one of our youth programs for free," said Megan Orthmeyer with the Associated General Contractors of America.

You have until Monday to register your team!