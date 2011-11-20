RICHLAND, Wash.-- Fundraising dinner for troubled teens. A rise in gang membership nationally has prompted a local group to reach out to troubled teens.

The Jubilee Youth Ranch and Leadership Academy held an Out of the Woods fundraiser at the Cathedral of Joy in Richland. They're trying to raise more than $20,000.00. The money will go to school scholarships to help teens 14 to 18 years old that attend the school.

Executive Director Rick Griffin says "they come with drug and alcohol problems, significant gang issues. Their family relationships are horrible. Many of them have been kicked out of schools, school failure is definitely a problem with them and quite a few of them are dealing with teen pregnancy."

The group takes in teens from all over the country, 40% of the students they help are from the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla area. Over the years the school has seen an increase in the number of students at the school.

Their curriculum helps rebuild the student's character to keep them out of trouble.