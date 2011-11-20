KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Holiday fair coupons bring in thousands of customers. The Christmas Moments Holiday fair was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds over the weekend. Staff tell us this is the first year they've used coupons for the event. They got the idea after they heard about the layoffs in the area from Hanford and other companies.

They say more than 4,000 made it out to the Christmas Moments Fair to check out 150 different vendors. Owner LaVette Mehess says "I have bags and bags of coupons. I do not have a total count on the coupons yet, but it was a success through advertising."

They say using the coupons was a good idea to give customers a break. They also had free admission for the first few hours the fair started.LaVette says organizers are already planning more good deals for customers next year.