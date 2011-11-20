PASCO, Wash.--Report new graffiti. Graffiti is a continual problem here in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Now neighbors are getting concerned. We're told they've seen an increase in graffiti in their neighborhoods around Yakima Avenue in Pasco.

We found trees that had been tagged overnight with blue paint. Pasco Police say it's possibly gang related and could be territorial markings. Pasco's Graffiti Abatement Program will be removing it.

If anyone sees graffiti tagging, call police right away.