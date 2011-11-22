Union Gospel Mission gives out 500 meal boxes

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Union Gospel Mission gave out 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes in Yakima today.

People traded in tickets they'd received earlier for a packaged meal. The food boxes included a loaf of bread and a turkey. The Union Gospel Mission has given out Thanksgiving boxes for over 40 years. Director Rick Phillips says the event is very important in these tough economic times.

"We're always working with the homeless, they stay with us and we feed people on a daily basis, but there are those that are probably one paycheck away from being homeless and could really use the help, especially this time of year," says Phillips.

Phillips says the need has increased for food boxes in general over the past few years. The Union Gospel Mission will also hold Thanksgiving meals on both Wednesday and Thursday this week.