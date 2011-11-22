Study recommends moving Pasco Postal Processing to Spokane

PASCO, Wash. --The US Postal Service released their recommendations on moving a processing center from Pasco to Spokane.. It is based on an Area Mail Processing (AMP) study initiated to evaluate efficiency and productivity.

The initial results of the study support the business case for consolidation. This study, currently in review at United States Postal Service Headquarters and its Area Office is subject to change.

If the move happens, the Yakima Processing facility would also move to Spokane.

A public meeting will be held to share the initial results of the study and allow members of the community to ask questions and provide feedback. The public's input will be considered prior to a final decision. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 6 p.m., at the Red Lion Hotel, 2525 North 20th Avenue, in Pasco. Below are preliminary highlights from the study:

Business Case:

Proposed annual savings in the draft AMP feasibility study are approximately $814,311. Below is a breakdown of this savings estimate:

Annual Mail Processing Savings $1,812,889

Annual Management Savings $268,051

Annual Maintenance Savings $831,702

Annual Transportation Cost $2,098,331

Postal Employees:

Due to the consolidation, a net decrease of approximately two positions is projected. All bargaining employee reassignments will be made in accordance with the respective collective bargaining agreements.

Local Customer Considerations:

• Retail and other services currently available at the Pasco facility will not change at this time.

• Business mail acceptance will remain the same.

• Local collection box pick-up times may change as a result of the AMP.

• A local postmark will be available for stamped First-Class Mail.

• Delivery times of mail to residences and businesses will not change as a result of the AMP.

• The proposed consolidation would support a 2- to 3-day service standard for First-Class Mail.

Commercial Mailers:

• Mailers who presort mail will continue to receive appropriate postage discounts.

• Mailers who drop ship to Destination Sectional Center Facility (DSCF) for ZIP(s) 993 can expect changes if the AMP is approved.

Written comments may be sent to:

Manager, Consumer and Industry Contact

Seattle District

PO Box 90306

Seattle WA 98109-9631

All comments must be postmarked by December 14, 2011

