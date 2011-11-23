Nelson's Career Night Leads CWU to Blowout of Walla Walla - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Nelson's Career Night Leads CWU Men's Basketball to Blowout of Walla Walla

By CWU Athletics:

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (Nov. 22) -- Central Washington University senior Ted Nelson (Hoquiam, Wash.) had career-highs of 13 points and 11 rebounds, earning the first double-double of his career and leading the Wildcat men's basketball team to a 110-71 victory over Walla Walla University on Tuesday evening at Nicholson Pavilion.

The Wildcats are now 3-1 on the season, having reeled off three straight victories since losing their season opener to Warner Pacific eleven days ago. Walla Walla, which competes as a dual member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), fell to 1-9 on the season.

Central Washington went ahead 4-2 on a layup by sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) at the 18:49 mark in the first half and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the contest. The Wildcats had a 20-point halftime advantage (54-34) and led by as many as 43 points in the second half before finishing with the final 39-point victory.

Junior Jordan Coby (Tacoma, Wash./Wilson HS) led all scorers with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting including 4 of 9 from three-point range, while senior Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) followed with 19 points and made 5 of 9 treys. As a team, CWU converted on 13 of 28 threes for the contest.

Nelson, who is a fifth-year senior for the Wildcats, had previous highs of seven points and eight rebounds, and eclipsed both of those marks early in the second half of Tuesday's victory. The 7-foot center also tied a career-high with three blocks and three assists.

"I am proud of Teddy," CWU head coach Greg Sparling said. "He is altering shots, rebounding well, and is giving us some quality minutes on the floor."

In addition to Nelson, Tyler, and Coby, three other Wildcats scored in double figures. Junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) finished with 14 points, while sophomore Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) and senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) each scored 11.

"I liked our effort tonight," Sparling added. "We knocked down our free throws and minimized turnovers, which are always our goals."

Central missed just one of its 20 attempts from the free throw line, and committed just seven turnovers while forcing 20 on the Wolves. The Wildcats finished with 17 steals on the evening, which is the most since the 2007-08 season.

Walla Walla got production from freshman Josh Hough who scored 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Also scoring in double-digits for the Wolves was Mark Moore with 15.

The Wildcats will return to action after Thanksgiving when they host Quest University Canada on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 7 p.m. at Nicholson Pavilion.

    •   