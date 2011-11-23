Home for the holidays

PASCO, WA-Home, just in time for Thanksgiving, Army Private April Petty of Benton City.

Members of the group ACES welcomed PVC Petty Wednesday morning as she walked into the Tri Cities Airport terminal.

Petty has three weeks of R and R with her parents and her dog Noodles, before she'll return to her base in Hawaii.

After the holidays, Petty says she may be shipped to either Afghanistan or Iraq, though she's encouraged that many of her comrades in arms are returning home.

"Right now they're bringing a lot of troops back," Petty says, "so I'm really happy about that."

Petty says her immediate plans are to enjoy the holiday, and catch up on her sleep.