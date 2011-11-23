New Horizons High School Named Innovative School

PASCO, Wa. -- The New Horizons High School has been named a Washington State Innovative School, so to celebrate the honor, they held a celebratory breakfast on Wednesday morning for students, teachers and staff members.

New Horizons High School focuses its classes on high interest career paths, like metal works, marketing and even teen parenting.

They also launched the program, Destination Graduation, which gets students who have dropped out of school back on the road to graduation.

Christy Rasmussen, the principal of New Horizons High School and Middle School said, "it's pretty amazing for us and for the kids to know that what we do here is about them, for them. We want to do things differently."

42 schools applied for the honor throughout Washington State, and only 22 were accepted. Delta High School, a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) school in the Tri-Cities, was also designated a innovative school.