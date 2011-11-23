Christmas is coming early for some high school students

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Christmas is coming early for many developmentally disabled high school students across the Tri-Cities.

The nonprofit organization Modern Living Services is donating Apple iPads as tools for communication and for moving into the workforce.

Life skills students at Southridge High School in Kennewick were very happy to receive their two iPads Wednesday.

"It's really good to have it for the other kids who can't speak very well; to use the words on it, says Amanda Cady.

"You can play games, movies, and download music," says Lindsey Mallone.

Educators say the iPads will allow students to express their interests more easily, and will help make their lesson plans more effective.