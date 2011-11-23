Yakima Black Friday shoppers lined up since Tuesday

YAKIMA, Wash- Black Friday shoppers are already camped out. The first ones at the Yakima Best Buy have been there since Tuesday morning.

Best Buy has a list of door-buster deals, but at the stop of the list of the people in line is the 42-inch TV for two hundred dollars. The students at the front of the Yakima line plan to make the most of their two-and a half-day wait.

"In total, I think I want to get, there's two laptops, one for my mom, one for my sister. There's a 360 bundle, and the TV of course, and probably a camera too.", says a YVCC student.

Best Buy and many others open their doors at midnight Friday.