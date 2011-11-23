No "E-Verify" for Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash- Yakima County has rejected a controversial immigration screening for it's employees. The county commissioners decided Tuesday not to use the E-Verify system. They basically said they think it's unnecessary and that the system they're using now works fine.

E-verify is a service offered by the department of homeland security. It checks an employee's social security number to see if it's legal for them to be working in the US.

Although the commissioners said "no" to E-Verify, earlier this year they did put in place another controversial immigration screening. Secure Communities checks the legal status of anyone booked into the county jail.

Although the decisions seem to contradict each other, Commissioner Mike Leita says they're about doing what's best for the county, mot sending a message about immigration.

"We did not look at this in a political context, we looked at this in a value context. What added value would the citizens of Yakima County receive for the extra cost?", says Leita.

He went on to say that the value of the program wasn't worth the extra level of bureaucracy. The county will continue to use their current screening for employees through the Social Security Administration.