JA World receives grant but still needs volunteers

TERRACE HEIGHTS, Wash.-- Junior Achievement of Washington was awarded a $23,000 grant.

It's from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and JA World says the money will help 750 kids from around the Yakima Valley participate in the in-school and capstone JA World programs.

Grants and donations allow kids to take part in programs that teach them about financial literacy and starting a business.

But money is only the first part of what they need.

"Our job for Junior Achievement is obviously to touch as many kids' lives as we can, and every time we get this extra funding, that means we need more volunteers," said Greg Jewell with JA World of Washington.

Jewell says just about anyone with a business career can volunteer to teach.