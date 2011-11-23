2nd Harvest truck breaks down

KENNEWICK, Wash.—It's the season of giving, but an essential tool is keeping one organization from partaking in the spirit of the holidays.

During one of the busiest times for the 2nd Harvest, their donation truck breaks down. The truck travels up to 150 miles per day. In addition, someone stole about $200 worth of diesel fuel and caused about $300 worth of damages.

"Picking up food drive food, money donations from people that are good enough to do food drives for us and their businesses, their churches, their schools, and they only ask that we come to pick it up for them so that is at a stand still," says Kathye Kilgore, 2nd Harvest.

They're now renting a truck that costs $49 per day and 12cents per gallon. The group is asking to borrow an available truck through December 16th. If you can help out call 2nd Harvest at 585-3924.