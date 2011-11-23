HAPO makes big donation for "Coats for Kids"

YAKIMA, Wash.-- HAPO Community Credit Union made a big "Coats for Kids" donation at our new Downtown Yakima studio Wednesday.

HAPO went on a $2,500 shopping spree at Burlington Coat Factory and with a special deal from the store, they were able to get 132 coats for kids in the Yakima Valley.



Volunteers from HAPO Community Credit Union made the trip from the Tri-Cities to drop off the coats.

They shopped for about an hour and a half, Burlington giving them black Friday deals and even additional discounts.



HAPO says they're thrilled to be able to be a part of the drive.

"There's a lot of kids, you see them walking to school without coats and we're just definitely wanting to make sure that a bunch of kids, children of different ages get coats to wear for the holiday's and for the rest of the year," said Ron Hue with HAPO Community Credit Union.

And if you're still hoping to donate some new or gently used coats, you still have plenty of time to get them in.

Plus, next Saturday, December 3rd, we will be having our Family Food Drive at our Downtown Yakima studio and in the Tri-Cities where you can donate both food and coats.

There haven't been as many coat donations in Yakima this year, but HAPO's donation will definitely help out a lot of kids.