Kamiakin ready for rematch with Bellevue

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kamiakin football team is just two wins away from its first ever state championship. But a familiar foe stands in its way.

The Braves are prepping for Saturdays state semifinal game against Bellevue, the number one ranked team in the state. Bellevue embarrassed Kamiakin 38-0 in the championship game last season. A win would put Kamiakin in their third state final game in school history. The Braves say they are more than ready for the rematch.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best and right now Bellevue is that. There's always a factor when you want to play those guys again to prove yourself and prove that you belong on the same field as them," said Scott Biglin, Kamiakin head coach.

"We've all talked the whole year about playing Bellevue again because we were I'd say embarrassed from last year so we would like to show them how much a year would do for us. We're just ready to play them again," said Drew Oord, Kamiakin fullback.