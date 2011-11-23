Waitsburg-Prescott wins first state championship in history

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

WAITSBURG, Wash. -- The Waitsburg-Prescott boys soccer team won the schools first ever 2B/1B state championship last Saturday.

What is even more remarkable is that the soccer program at Waitsburg-Prescott is only two years old. The Cardinals defeated Providence Classic Christian Academy 1-0 Saturday with a first year head coach too. Coach and players say the state championship is something special.

"The experience was just fantastic. I'm not sure if they really understand what it means to have a state championship. I'm not sure if they even fully grasp how rare of an opportunity they've had," said Mark Grim, head coach.

"It shows that this school has what it takes to play with other top schools in the state and just to prove we can do it," said Kevin Ortega, Waitsburg-Prescott senior.