Man sought for morning stabbing

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-- Sunnyside Police are searching for a man who is believed to have entered his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed her and her boyfriend multiple times this morning.

Raul Bojorquez Garcia, 30, went to the home on the 1500 block of Irving Avenue in Sunnyside at around 6 o'clock today.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for severe stab wounds. The man had several cuts to his face and the woman was stabbed multiple times in the body.

Garcia is also suspected of hitting the victims car last night with his vehicle and than taking off.

Police are looking for Garcia for Attempted Murder. He is believed to be driving a white, mid 90's Mercury Cougar.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sunnyside PD at 509-836-6200.