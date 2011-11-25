Munch Madness at Hanford High

RICHLAND, WA-Hanford High School's Leadership Class is working to collect 10,000 cans of food and other non-perishable food items.

The students call the food drive Munch Madness. Similar to college basketball's March Madness, the food drive puts teachers in a bracket. The teachers whose classes collect the most food move on to the finals.

All the food collected goes to the Richland Food Bank.

You don't have to be a student to take part.Take your donations to Hanford High, located off George Washington Way.