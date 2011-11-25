Waitsburg-Prescott two wins away from first football title

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

WAITSBURG, Wash. -- The Waitsburg-Prescott football team has never won a state championship. The Cardinals are just two wins away from capturing the 2B crown.

They will see a familiar foe Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium, Colfax. It's the same Colfax team who knocked Waitsburg-Prescott out of the playoffs the last two seasons. The Cardinals say they have no problem seeing Colfax once again.

"I don't work off revenge much. But I do work off of redemption a little bit and trying to redeem our own kids as opposed to playing out of revenge. So we're selling the redemption part more than the revenge part," said Jeff Bartlow, head coach.

"I just wanted to - we've always wanted to go to the state championship and it's nice to play them again and have another shot at them and try to get them back for what they did to us last year," said Zack Bartlow, quarterback.