Turkey Trot raising money for local organizations

YAKIMA, Wash.-- People gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday to run for a good cause.



The 2nd Annual Leftover Turkey Trot brought out about 200 people, organizers say.



The 5k fundraiser was started last year by the Yakima Greenway Foundation and Camp Prime Time as a way to raise money.

Both organizations say it's great to see so many people coming out in support.

"It's a way to get families out after Thanksgiving and just have some fresh air," Diane Eilmes with Camp Prime Time said.

"We kind of, formed another community partnership and thought it'd be fun, so here we are," said Al Brown with the Greenway Foundation.

Last year they had 92 people participate in the run/walk, raising about $1,400.



This year they said they more than doubled the amount of participants, and were hoping to more than double the amount of money raised.