GRANDVIEW, Wash.--Trees are selling fast at Bill's Berry Farm. More people are out this year buying traditional Christmas trees at Bill's Berry Fame in Grandview.

The owner Julie Michener says "it's busier today than yesterday. We've already sold you know quite a few trees today, so I think families are still finding us, and when they start finding us it's really going to go."

The farm decided to open up during the winter months to expand business. More than 150 trees have been brought in to be sold, now they're ready to bring in more. We're told people are starting to prefer these trees instead of artificial ones. Michener says "they're kind of tired of it. They want to go back to the real thing. They miss the smell. I think there's something really wholesome and down-home about a real tree. It's old-fashioned, and old-fashioned is in right now."

Customers we talked with say they've visited the farm several times and it's not just the Christmas trees that bring in the crowds. Rene Statterfield-Martinez says "I like to bring the girls out because it's just old fashioned simplicity. You know, the tire swing, the fort. Just being on the farm." Sofia Martinez says "I like it because we've never done this before and it looks cool."

The owner told us the word got out about the Christmas trees through online media about tractor rides on the farms, caroling and of course the trees. This is the first year Bills Berry Farm has been opened for the winter season. They sell a variety of trees from $25 to $65.

The last days they will be selling Christmas trees is December 2nd and 3rd and the following Friday and Saturday.