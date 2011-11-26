RICHLAND, Wash.--Bar businesses boost on Applecup. Dozens of fans showed up at the Towne Crier in Richland and other bars in the area. Lots of Washington State University fans showed up, and there was single University of Washington Husky at the bar.

We're told during every Cougar game day, crowds will come and spend lots of money at restaurants and bars. Every year on Applecup the game day crowds give bars and restaurants an extra boost.

One of the owners John Chartrand says "Cougar games, business picks up 300%. So it's a huge draw behind the bar. I mean everything is Couged out in here." People started showing up in the early afternoon. The game started at 4:30.